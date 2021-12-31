Downtown Reno’s very own Carnival Extravaganza

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Row hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in 2022. Between all the events that will be taking place Downtown to visitors making their way to the mountains to ski or snowboard, our local economy will be positively impacted.

Starting this evening The Row will be hosting themed parties throughout the hotels, have non-stop live entertainment, dining specials, and a firework show. Thousands are expected to gather for the holiday and our area will benefit from tourists staying in hotels to visiting all the restaurants and businesses in the valley.

Ken Ostempowski, General Manager and Senior Vice President of The Row, shared what it means to be able to celebrate in the community in this way,

“It will be an amazing influx into Reno. Everybody is going to be able to benefit because economically, people are going to be going skiing up in Tahoe they are going to be going to different businesses. They will go through the different businesses within downtown Reno and experience it all and I think it is that excitement and it feels good to offer to the city of Reno,” Ostempowski said.

Mask will be required while participating or attending The Row’s Carnival Extravaganza.

For more information or ticketing for the event, click here.

