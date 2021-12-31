Advertisement

CES gadget show shortened to 3 days; some big tech stay away

Crowds enter the convention center on the first day of the CES tech show, on,Jan. 7, 2020, in...
Crowds enter the convention center on the first day of the CES tech show, on,Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. The annual CES gadget convention will be three days instead of four following an uptick of COVID-19 cases and the withdrawal of some of its best-known tech presenters. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Organizers of the CES tech convention in Las Vegas say it will run from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, one day shorter than originally planned.

The Consumer Technology Association says Friday it’s still holding the event but shortening it as a safety measure.

It’s requiring participants to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks.

Large presenters have withdrawn from the show citing upticks in infections from the omicron variant, including major social media companies and gadget manufacturers.

T-Mobile’s CEO was scheduled to deliver a keynote address. It will now be online. Organizers say thousands of exhibitors are still coming in person.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

