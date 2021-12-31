Board of Regents maintains existing higher-ed employee vaccine requirement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Unvaccinated employees at UNR, UNLV, TMCC and four other public schools will be terminated tomorrow.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents met tonight to reassess the vaccine mandate for all employees.

After a series of split votes during the emergency meeting, the existing policy of mandatory vaccines for all employees remains in place.

“Under the current, existing code provisions, the terminations will take effect tomorrow December 31st,” said Yvonne Nevarez-Goodson, Deputy General Counsel at NSHE.

For two hours, the board heard from experts, students, and faculty both supporting and opposing the mandate.

They also discussed two motions, one to maintain the existing vaccine mandate and another to grant an extension until January 15, but none of these received the seven votes needed to pass, keeping the current policy in effect.

“This is under our control, this is something we can do today and we should not backslide,” said Regent Jason Geddes, Ph.D.

Staff who will no longer be employed with NSHE have a 30-day grace period following termination to be reinstated after showing proof of vaccination.

“I take issue with even one faculty member or one classified worker being terminated for not having the vaccine,” said Regent Byron Brooks.

More than 97 percent of NSHE employees were vaccinated by December 21 and over 600 employees remain unvaccinated.

The existing policy maintains a provision requiring the mandate to come before the board before the fall semester in 2022.

On Thursday, the board did pass the motion to write a statement of support for student vaccines since they are no longer required.

