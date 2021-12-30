Advertisement

WCSO deputy arrested for alleged lewdness with a child

Deputy Brian Fisher was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child under 14 on December 29,...
Deputy Brian Fisher was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child under 14 on December 29, 2021.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:19 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County Sheriff’s deputy is facing three counts of lewdness with a child under 14. Deputy Brian Fisher was arrested on Wednesday, and according to WCSO officials, is on leave without pay. The Sparks Police Department is handling the criminal investigation, while the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office conducts an internal investigation.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam says he does not condone this alleged behavior and released the following statement:

“Crimes against children are especially egregious, and must be investigated thoroughly and impartially. Which is why, as soon as the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office learned of the allegations against Deputy Fisher – we asked for Sparks Police investigators to take over the case.”

Sheriff’s Office officials say additional action may be taken following the agency’s internal investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed Christmas Eve in Carson City had strange, aggressive behavior

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
What parents can do to offset
Child Tax Credit Expansion ends
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
RACC is looking for an artist to transform the bridge into a work of art.
Reno Arts + Culture Commission casts national search for artists to create river walk mural