WCSO deputy arrested for alleged lewdness with a child

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County Sheriff’s deputy is facing three counts of lewdness with a child under 14. Deputy Brian Fisher was arrested on Wednesday, and according to WCSO officials, is on leave without pay. The Sparks Police Department is handling the criminal investigation, while the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office conducts an internal investigation.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam says he does not condone this alleged behavior and released the following statement:

“Crimes against children are especially egregious, and must be investigated thoroughly and impartially. Which is why, as soon as the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office learned of the allegations against Deputy Fisher – we asked for Sparks Police investigators to take over the case.”

Sheriff’s Office officials say additional action may be taken following the agency’s internal investigation.

