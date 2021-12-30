Storey County offers sandbags to residents ahead of storm

Storey County, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County officials are making sandbag filling locations available ahead of next week’s storm. They say there is a possibility of localized flooding on Tuesday, January 4 in the areas of Lockwood, Mark Twain, and Painted Rock and residents there should take take caution in advance. Flooding possibilities could last until Thursday, January 6.

Residents of Storey County can pick up both sand and sandbags at the following locations:

Highlands near Station 72 at 2610 Cartwright Road, Reno, NV 89521

Mark Twain next to the Community Center at 500 Sam Clemens Ave, Dayton, NV 89403

Icehouse property, immediately east of Public Works Department at 110 Toll Road in Virginia City

Lockwood at Station 74 at 431 Canyon Way, Sparks, NV 89434

Residents will need to bring their own shovels and fill their own sandbags.

For residents that may require assistance, contact Emergency Management at 775-432-4081 or by email at lmather@storeycounty.org.

