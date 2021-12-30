Reno Arts + Culture Commission casts national search for artists to create river walk mural

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The Reno Arts + Culture Commission is casting a national search for the perfect artist to create a massive mural along the Truckee River.

The pedestrian pathway at the Wells Avenue bridge isn’t much to look at now, so the RACC wants to transform the under side of the bridge into a work of art.

The mural would be approximately 89 feet long and 50 feet wide and include two pillars that are over 17 feet tall.

RACC also wants to incorporate lighting features to brighten the pathway.

“We started this as a sort of an initiative to beautify and highlight the asset that we have which is the river and this pathway that goes along that,” Megan Berner, public art program coordinator, said. “And we thought what better way to start than bringing artwork there and making it more of a welcoming space.”

It will be a $30,000 project with half of the funding provided by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The deadline to apply is Monday, January 3rd.

RACC hopes to pick a winner by March and have the project completed by the end of 2022.

Click here for more details on the scope of the project and what’s required to apply.

