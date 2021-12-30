Remembering Harry Reid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The state-- and nation-- are mourning the passing of *former Senator Harry Reid.

Reid died Tuesday in his southern Nevada home-- at the age of 82-- after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Perhaps the most consequential politician in Nevada history, he leaves a legacy... with few equals.

Reid was the unlikeliest of political success stories. A self-made man, raised in poverty in a southern Nevada mining camp, he arrived on the political scene with little of the personal magnetism or oratorical skills it usually requires, But he doggedly worked his way up through determination, an encyclopedic knowledge of the legislative process and a reputation for keeping his word and getting things done.

“He was the last great deal maker in American politics,” says longtime Nevada political observer Dr. Fred Lokken of Truckee Meadows Community College. ”He was the person who, when you closed the door, he knew who had to be behind that door and he knew how to do the deal. He knew the art of compromise which has been the basis of American politics for most of our existence.”

“I’d rather dance than fight,” he said more than once, “but I know how to fight.”

That pugnacious attitude was often required as he became majority leader and Washington became more and more divided. He found he could work with a Republican leader like John Boehner, but when others in the GOP moved to block President Obama’s agenda he found workarounds.

“And then he dealt with the second-worst economic collapse in American history with an $800 billion dollar bailout plan that delivered at the right time gave us over 100 months of prosperity and then the Affordable Care Act, with getting federal judges on the court he knew what he had to do to get it done and he got it done” (the nuclear option--doing away with the filibuster for judicial appointments.)

Here at home, he tackled issues others had cautiously avoided like the battle over water from the Truckee River.

“It was the ugly fight that no one else wanted to take on,” says Lokken. “He made sure he pressed where he needed to and he actually got the agreement that has been working ever since.”

He passed legislation allowing for the sale of public land near Las Vegas room to finance the purchase of land at Lake Tahoe saving it for future generations and then brought both the sitting president and vice president to the lake for two days, focusing their attention and the nation’s on the need to preserve and protect it.

Yucca mountain seemed destined to hold the nation’s most toxic waste in a nuclear repository over the objections of a solid majority of Nevadans. Reid vowed it wouldn’t happen on his watch and--it still hasn’t.

He blocked coal-fired power plants in eastern Nevada, but was an early champion of renewable energy.

He was never the most popular politician in the state. some of these efforts won him few new friends in some corners of the state, but as he noted in his autobiography--The Good Fight--”I believe something is right and I do it. and then I don’t worry about it. This has not always necessarily served me well, but it is who I am.”

“He was the guy who was willing to break eggs in the decision-making process because he was driven by a sense of what was the right thing to do,” says Lokken. “Many of our politicians don’t have the end goal because they don’t know what the right thing to do is. but Harry had a very strong compass. He picked the tough issues. He fought on those issues and he was successful in almost every one of them. And those are all legacies for all of us in this state,”

