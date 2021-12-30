Advertisement

Nevada casinos go record 9 months with $1B in house winnings

A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip,...
A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. .(AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:57 PM PST
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada casinos set a record in November, reporting a ninth straight month of $1 billion or more in house winnings.

A Nevada Gaming Control Board report on Wednesday showed the nation’s tourist-dependent gambling mecca has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The nine-month streak beat the previous record of eight consecutive months set from October 2006 to May 2007.

The report comes with newly renamed Harry Reid International Airport reporting passenger traffic has also ramped up nearly to levels reached two years ago.

The former McCarran International Airport handled almost 4 million arriving and departing passengers in November, down just 4.4% from the same month in 2019.

