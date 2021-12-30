Hardware stores worried about restocking shelves after I-80 closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With I-80 now open, some local hardware stores are hoping orders will still arrive on time.

The recent winter storm prompted a run on supplies that have depleted shelves at Shelly’s Hardware off of Greenbrae Drive in Sparks.

“Right now, it’s pretty scarce as for snow shovels, we just sold ice melts literally not even a few minutes ago,” said Preston Walton, assistant manager at Shelly’s Hardware.

With winter just starting, the store is working to restock.

Orders for ice melts have been placed, but according to Walton, it is a waiting game after I-80 closed for three days.

“We’re actually a little worried that you know if we don’t get our truck,” said Walton. “Like our sister store, they’ve been waiting for their truck for the last four hours today just to get four palettes of ice melts out there. Their truck is stuck in an accident so, who knows when they’re even going to get theirs.”

Shelly’s order is expected to arrive on Friday.

Aside from ice melts, the store is also waiting for other items, including shovels and ice scrapers.

Shelly’s is not the only store keeping a close look at deliveries. Other local stores I spoke with on the phone told me delivery delays were a possibility as some items come from California.

“We weren’t prepared for this winter to actually be a winter, unlike last year where it just carried on,” said Walton.

If you can’t find ice melt, Walton says kitty litter can be an alternative, but also absorbent granules used to dry up spilled motor oil, because but when sprinkled on ice it will provide traction.

“We’re going to try to be as prepared as we possibly can to help everyone else and also ourselves,” said Walton.

The heightened demand is not only on safety items, the store has noticed people are also trying to have fun and buying sleds.

