RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported it quickly knocked down a fire in south Reno on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Way.

The home was vacant, the fire department reported.

No one was injured, The cause is under investigation.

