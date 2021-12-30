Child Tax Expansion ends

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Recovery Act’s Child Tax expansion kept three million kids out of poverty this year. By 2022, Congress will not have the act renewed.

What brought up to 1,600 extra dollars to lower-income families will return to its original $2,000 annual refund. This can impact families across the nation. A total of 25% of lower-income families were able to come out of poverty right when it first came out.

There are ways to offset this tax expansion coming to an end. Parents can plan a strict budget and start a consistent savings plan. It is also important for families to know higher-paying jobs are available or that learning new skills for your resume can increase your value. A major point to consider when putting a budget into place is knowing needs over your wants.

Matt Rowley, President, and CEO of Freedom Retirement Services mentioned what the best thing for those impacted by this change should do,

“Sit down and go over your budget. It’s one of those things that’s tough to do, but it is liberating when it’s done. Those cups of coffee- even a few a month can start to add up over time, so my recommendation is to put a budget together,” Rowley said.

Rowley also noted- whether you start budgeting using a spreadsheet, online application, or even on a notepad, whatever works for you is the best way to get started.

Trying to save is also crucial in coping with this change. Even if you save $10 a month from your paycheck, every dollar does count.

