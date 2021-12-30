Advertisement

California gets more snow, rain before New Year’s break

legs. Jonas Pao, left, and Phela Durosinmi, of Palo Alto, Calif., had time to build a snowman...
legs. Jonas Pao, left, and Phela Durosinmi, of Palo Alto, Calif., had time to build a snowman on the highway median while traffic was at a standstill along eastbound US 50 in Pollock Pines, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)(Randall Benton | AP)
By JOHN ANTCZAK/Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:23 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - More snow and rain is falling on California, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars.

Major highways through the snow-blanketed Sierra Nevada remained open Wednesday, but chain requirements are in effect in many areas.

Among staggering snowfall totals in the Sierra, the Northstar resort reports 135 inches since Dec. 21.

On the central coast, often-troubled Highway 1 is closed by a slide in San Luis Obispo County

. In Southern California, residents have been urged to voluntarily leave three fire-scarred canyons in the Santa Ana Mountains in advance of the rain.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

