Advertisement

Wolf Pack heads to historic Allen Fieldhouse for fill-in tussle with No. 6 Kansas

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada men’s basketball team will battle No. 6 Kansas on Wednesday in a replacement game from historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse after each program’s scheduled opponents ran into COVID-19 issues.

The Wolf Pack was scheduled to play at San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams, a contest that will be rescheduled. The Jayhawks’ non-conference battle with Harvard won’t be made up.

After initially trying to schedule an additional home game, Nevada head coach Steve Alford says they had no choice but to look abroad, with Kansas presenting a “tremendous opportunity.”

The Wolf Pack was last in Lawrence in 2005, leaving Allen Fieldhouse with a thrilling 72-70 win. Nevada legend Nick Fazekas scored a career-high 35 in the game, which was the Pack’s second win over Kansas in three years. The Silver and Blue beat KU (also then the #6 team in the country) by 14 in 2003.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. Pacific. Nevada then returns home to open conference play Saturday at Lawlor Events Center against New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed Christmas Eve in Carson City had strange, aggressive behavior
Road Closed
Interstate 80 east is back open, westbound side remains closed

Latest News

12-28-21
Nevada adds game at No. 6 Kansas after SJSU postponement
Quick Lane Bowl graphic
Nevada loses 52-24 to Western Michigan in Detroit’s Quick Lane Bowl
Nevada men’s basketball game against SJSU postponed
Shorthanded Wolf Pack gets ready for Quick Lane Bowl
Shorthanded Wolf Pack gets ready for Quick Lane Bowl