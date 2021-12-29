Wolf Pack heads to historic Allen Fieldhouse for fill-in tussle with No. 6 Kansas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada men’s basketball team will battle No. 6 Kansas on Wednesday in a replacement game from historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse after each program’s scheduled opponents ran into COVID-19 issues.

The Wolf Pack was scheduled to play at San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams, a contest that will be rescheduled. The Jayhawks’ non-conference battle with Harvard won’t be made up.

After initially trying to schedule an additional home game, Nevada head coach Steve Alford says they had no choice but to look abroad, with Kansas presenting a “tremendous opportunity.”

The Wolf Pack was last in Lawrence in 2005, leaving Allen Fieldhouse with a thrilling 72-70 win. Nevada legend Nick Fazekas scored a career-high 35 in the game, which was the Pack’s second win over Kansas in three years. The Silver and Blue beat KU (also then the #6 team in the country) by 14 in 2003.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. Pacific. Nevada then returns home to open conference play Saturday at Lawlor Events Center against New Mexico.

