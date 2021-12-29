Advertisement

Share The Road: driving alongside trucks over the pass

Driving alongside trucks
Driving alongside trucks(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:50 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -All drivers will be eager in getting over the pass as it has officially reopened. Driving safely is crucial, especially with the winter weather conditions.

The American Trucking Associations Share the Road program reminds drivers to be aware while driving on busy highways.

As you travel westbound I-80, make sure to avoid blind spots and not linger alongside a large truck. Pass a truck with purpose. Also while passing, make sure you can fully see its headlights in the rearview before getting back into its lane. This allows for the truck to slow down for stop if something happens ahead. It is important to stay 20-25 cars length away from a truck. This distance may seem long, but this way you have enough time to react if road conditions change. Make sure you are fully focused on the road and avoid any distractions.

All drivers must have 4-wheel drive, snow tires, or chains to get through the pass.

For more information on driving safely over the mountain pass, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed Christmas Eve in Carson City had strange, aggressive behavior

Latest News

Lyon County family loses home and pets on Christmas Eve fire
‘I feel numb’: Lyon County family loses home and pets on Christmas Eve fire
Nevada will face Kansas for the seventh time. While the Jayhawks own the overall series (4-2),...
Wolf Pack heads to historic Allen Fieldhouse for fill-in tussle with No. 6 Kansas
12-28-21
Nevada adds game at No. 6 Kansas after SJSU postponement
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signs a bill into law Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas....
Governor Sisolak intends to issue State of Emergency related to snow conditions on highways in Northern Nevada