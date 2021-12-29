Share The Road: driving alongside trucks over the pass

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -All drivers will be eager in getting over the pass as it has officially reopened. Driving safely is crucial, especially with the winter weather conditions.

The American Trucking Associations Share the Road program reminds drivers to be aware while driving on busy highways.

As you travel westbound I-80, make sure to avoid blind spots and not linger alongside a large truck. Pass a truck with purpose. Also while passing, make sure you can fully see its headlights in the rearview before getting back into its lane. This allows for the truck to slow down for stop if something happens ahead. It is important to stay 20-25 cars length away from a truck. This distance may seem long, but this way you have enough time to react if road conditions change. Make sure you are fully focused on the road and avoid any distractions.

All drivers must have 4-wheel drive, snow tires, or chains to get through the pass.

