Order issued to lower flags to half-staff in honor of Harry Reid

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak has signed an Executive Order to have flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Harry Reid. The former Senate Majority Leader passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82. The order states that the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada shall be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all State public buildings and grounds immediately and until sunset on the day of his interment.

You can read the full order here:

