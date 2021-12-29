Advertisement

Order issued to lower flags to half-staff in honor of Harry Reid

(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak has signed an Executive Order to have flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Harry Reid. The former Senate Majority Leader passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82. The order states that the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada shall be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all State public buildings and grounds immediately and until sunset on the day of his interment.

You can read the full order here:

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed Christmas Eve in Carson City had strange, aggressive behavior

Latest News

Former Wolf Pack football star Stefphon Jefferson has become a player in the literary world.
Former Wolf Pack player publishes second children’s book
Driving alongside trucks
Share The Road: driving alongside trucks over the pass
Lyon County family loses home and pets on Christmas Eve fire
‘I feel numb’: Lyon County family loses home and pets in Christmas Eve fire
Nevada will face Kansas for the seventh time. While the Jayhawks own the overall series (4-2),...
Wolf Pack heads to historic Allen Fieldhouse for fill-in tussle with No. 6 Kansas