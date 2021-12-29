Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

By KATHLEEN FOODY
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:56 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The previous mark was 250,000 cases per day, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The fast-spreading mutant version of the virus has cast a pall over Christmas and New Year’s, forcing communities to scale back or call off their festivities just weeks after it seemed as if Americans were about to enjoy an almost normal holiday season. Thousands of flights have been canceled amid staffing shortages blamed on the virus.

The number of Americans now in the hospital with COVID-19 is running at around 60,000, or about half the figure seen in January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

While hospitalizations sometimes lag behind case numbers, the figures may reflect not only the protection conferred by the vaccine, but also the possibility that omicron is not making people as severely ill as previous versions.

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 1,200 per day to around 1,500.

Several European countries, including France, Greece, Britain and Spain, also reported record case counts this week, prompting a ban on music at New Year’s celebrations in Greece and a renewed push to encourage vaccination by French authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed Christmas Eve in Carson City had strange, aggressive behavior

Latest News

The Hartfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport is packed during the holiday travel period....
Widespread flight cancellations continue as omicron spreads
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert Tuesday in...
Police: 6-year-old Georgia girl found in Arizona with mother and father
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown during his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden via...
Biden, Putin to hold call over stepped up security demands
Former Wolf Pack football star Stefphon Jefferson has become a player in the literary world.
Former Wolf Pack player publishes second children’s book
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021