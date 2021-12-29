Most state offices in western Nevada closing this afternoon

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Most state offices in western Nevada will close immediately Wednesday afternoon due to worsening road conditions.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the closure for state offices in Washoe and Douglas counties and Carson City after getting reports from the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Nevada State Police.

The closure does not apply to essential public safety and prison workers.

Wet roads and dropping temperatures brought the change.

