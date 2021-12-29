Long-time former Nevada Senator Harry Reid passes away

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Harry Reid, who served for more than 3 decades in Congress, has passed away at the age of 82. Reid held the role of Senate majority leader and was Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress.

His wife Landra shared a statement on Tuesday evening following the former Senator’s death:

“I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Harry was 82 years old. We were married for 62 years.

We are so proud of the legacy he leaves behind both on the national stage and his beloved Nevada. Harry was deeply touched to see his decades of service to Nevada honored in recent weeks with the re-naming of Las Vegas’ airport in his honor.

Harry was a devout family man and deeply loyal friend.

We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from so many over these past few years. We are especially grateful for the doctors and nurses that cared for him. Please know that meant the world to him.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.”

Politicians from around the country are sharing about the loss, including Senator Chuck Schumer, who took to Twitter Tuesday evening with the following post:

Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I've ever met



He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class



He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day pic.twitter.com/8T9PiD7vY4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 29, 2021

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement after learning of Reid’s death:

“To say Harry Reid was a giant doesn’t fully encapsulate all that he accomplished on behalf of the state of Nevada and for Nevada families; there will never be another leader quite like Senator Reid. To me, he was a mentor, a father figure, and someone I trusted to always give it to me straight.

I am heartbroken by the news of his passing. Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. We are especially thinking of Harry’s forever love, Landra.

Perhaps what I appreciate most about Senator Reid’s legacy is he never forgot who he was or where he came from. From humble beginnings in Searchlight, he became one of the state’s most powerful and fiercest advocates in Washington, DC. He spent his life and his career fighting the good fight for all Nevadans. I feel lucky to have known him.

I’m beyond thankful for the moments we shared. He will be so deeply missed but the mark he left on the Silver State will last forever.”

