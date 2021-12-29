Lawmakers remember the late Senator Harry Reid

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nation remembered a giant of the U.S. Senate Wednesday after former Senator Harry Reid passed away at the age of 82 Tuesday. The longtime Nevada lawmaker left behind a mammoth legacy in his home state and across the country.

Leaders from across the political spectrum are paying tribute to the former Senate Democratic Leader. His impacts on Washington and the nation are being recognized by former colleagues and mentees.

“It’s a sad day for our state and our country. He has been one of the most effective leaders in our state’s history,” said Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV).

Lee praised the public servant who helped her and so many other Nevada leaders in their political journeys. Lee says when she was elected to Congress in 2018 Reid made himself available as a Congressional guru who picked up the phone whenever she called.

“It’s really impressive to see the depth of his mentorship in Washington and the ranks in Washington. He was really incredible at making sure he identified up and coming talent and supported them,” said Lee.

Others on Capitol Hill are looking back on Reid’s many achievements, chief among them, many say, was his ushering the Affordable Care Act through the Senate in late 2009.

His successor Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a tweet, “Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met. He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Reid’s counterpart in Congress for many years, also released a statement, saying in part, “The nature of Harry’s and my jobs brought us into frequent and sometimes intense conflict over politics and policy. But I never doubted that Harry was always doing what he earnestly, deeply felt was right for Nevada and our country. He will rightly go down in history as a crucial, pivotal figure in the development and history of his beloved home state.”

Reid is the second former Senate Leader to pass away this month. The iconic Kansas Senator Bob Dole passed on December fifth.

