‘I feel numb’: Lyon County family loses home and pets on Christmas Eve fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While many families woke up on Christmas with smiles on their faces ready to open presents, the Goodmans were looking through the rubble, trying to salvage what they could.

“I couldn’t find anything,” said Kira Goodman.

Her army veteran husband and three kids had just returned home from a Christmas Eve lunch when they realized the house was on fire.

“My son jumped out of the truck to go to the bathroom,” said Kira Goodman. “When he got up to the house, he opened the door and just tons of smoke was coming out.

Their Christmas tree, clothing, food and memories are now gone.

The mason valley fire department says the flames started in the kitchen, and according to Kira, opening the door could’ve made it worse.

“Then the oxygen went in and it just started to go everywhere,” said Goodman.

The house they’ve owned for 12 years is now unlivable, but the worst part for the Goodmans is losing some of their pets.

“One of our dogs passed away and we have two pigs that are inside pigs and our pregnant one, she passed away,” said Kira Goodman while being overcome by emotion. “Before we left, I kissed her on her little snout and told her, you know, ‘We’ll be back,’ and then I find out that she and the baby didn’t make it.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first tragedy hitting the Goodmans this year. Kira’s mother-in-law had just passed away in September.

Overall, the entire family says this experience has been traumatic.

“I really feel numb,” said Kira Goodman.

“I kind of don’t want to do much of anything,” said Adara Goodman, 17. “I don’t have an interest in drawing. I haven’t really gotten up from where I was laying. I’ve been laying in the couch for two days.”

Despite these feelings, the Goodmans are grateful and surprised by the support of the community.

In four days $4,600 has been raised on gofundme and just on Tuesday, the family got offered a rental, covered by insurance until the house is fixed.

Although firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire, Kira says they believe it was caused by the stove.

The Goodmans still need basic items for their rental, such as shower curtains and carpets.

If you would like to donate items, contact Kira on Facebook.

