Advertisement

Hamilton best seen at Lawlor, not Broadway, as Wolf Pack gets 67-52 win over Air Force

Nevada earns first conference win of the season
Nevada earns first conference win of the season(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:19 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada women’s basketball team (9-3) opened Mountain West league play with a 67-52 win over Air Force (6-6) Tuesday night at Lawlor Events Center. Senior guard Da’Ja Hamilton, who amassed her 800th career point against the Falcons, dropped a season-high 21 points to go along with two rebounds and two assists to lead the Wolf Pack.

“We take it one game at a time,” said Hamilton. “We put the stop down defensively in the fourth quarter and held Air Force to seven points. We want to go out there and learn something from every game.”

Tuesday’s victory was nothing short of sweet for the Pack, grabbing its first conference-opening win since the 2017-18 season.

Freshman Audrey Roden and senior Nia Alexander joined Hamilton in double figures after tallying 11 and 10 points apiece. Roden shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the field while grabbing two rebounds. Alexander added four rebounds and one steal. Nevada saw plenty of offensive production from its lineup with sophomore Lexie Givens (9 points), senior Amaya West (9) and sophomore Alyssa Jimenez (7) also playing large roles. West stuffed her stat line with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Givens chipped in with four rebounds, a team-best two steals and one assist. A. Jimenez hauled in four rebounds and logged an assist.

Despite Air Force grasping a 13-11 edge to conclude the first quarter, the Pack led the remaining three quarters.

It didn’t take long for Alexander to even the game up at 13 after she netted a jumper 42 seconds into the second quarter. Alexander followed with two made free throws at 8:15 to give the Pack a 15-13 lead. A. Jimenez tabbed back-to-back jumpers at the 3:41 mark to extend a six-point control (25-19). Nevada closed the half on a Hamilton three with 3.1 seconds left for a 30-25 lead.

A Hamilton three-point play at 7:16 in the third quarter gave Nevada a commanding 38-26 lead before forcing an Air Force timeout. Despite being down 12, Air Force began chipping away and found itself down only by one (41-42) at 2:51. The Pack responded with layups by Roden and West for a five-point lead. Another A. Jimenez jumper with under 30 seconds left in the third provided Nevada with a 51-45 advantage at the end of the quarter.

Nevada fired up its defense in the fourth quarter and allowed only seven points. Hamilton sunk two free throws at 9:10 to push the lead back to eight. Then, back-to-back buckets from Hamilton and Alexander (57-45) forced a Falcon timeout at 7:45. The Pack controlled the rest of the force to grab its first Mountain West win of the season.

UP NEXT

Nevada travels to San Jose State for a New Year’s Eve matchup at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed Christmas Eve in Carson City had strange, aggressive behavior
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open in both directions

Latest News

Nevada will face Kansas for the seventh time. While the Jayhawks own the overall series (4-2),...
Wolf Pack heads to historic Allen Fieldhouse for fill-in tussle with No. 6 Kansas
Quick Lane Bowl graphic
Nevada loses 52-24 to Western Michigan in Detroit’s Quick Lane Bowl
Nevada men’s basketball game against SJSU postponed
Shorthanded Wolf Pack gets ready for Quick Lane Bowl
Shorthanded Wolf Pack gets ready for Quick Lane Bowl