Governor Sisolak intends to issue State of Emergency related to snow conditions on highways in Northern Nevada

Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signs a bill into law Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas....
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signs a bill into law Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The law would make Nevada the first to vote on the 2024 presidential primary contests, though national political parties would need to agree to changes in the calendar or state parties could risk losing their delegates at presidential nominating conventions. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:25 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak declared he intends to issue a state of emergency related to the snow and storm conditions impacting Northern Nevada.

Due to the continued winter storm, Highway 50, Highway 207 (Kingsbury Grade) and Highway 28 are experiencing very long delays, dangerous road conditions and an oncoming storm Tuesday evening. State officials, including the Nevada Department of Transportation, Division of Emergency Management and Nevada State Police need to be able to clear roadways to make room for emergency vehicles and snow removal.

The State of Emergency declaration will allow State officials to order cars on those highways to turn around and head back into the valley until weather conditions subside and the roadways are safe to use. This will help prevent motorists from becoming stranded overnight on the roadways, potentially running out of gas in subfreezing temperatures without access to emergency services.

“I want to thank all of our emergency responders for working diligently through trying weather conditions to keep our roadways and travelers safe,” Gov. Sisolak said. “We need all those who are on the roadways to turn around and head back to safe shelter so our emergency responders can continue their work.”

Due to the pressing nature of the issue, the Governor is declaring the emergency now and the fully executed declaration of emergency will be  available once signed by the Governor and Secretary of State.

source: office of Governor. Steve Sisolak

