Former Wolf Pack player publishes second children’s book

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Wolf Pack football star Stefphon Jefferson has become a player in the literary world.

“I never thought I would be doing something like this,” admitted Jefferson. “I just really like helping kids and people in general find their gift.”

He has published two children’s books in a series called “The Adventures of Luxton - The World Changer”. The books encourage kids to work hard, saying they can be whatever they want to be, as long as they give it their all.

“Like in the first book, if you want to be a pizza man, you can be a pizza man. But be great at it, be great at being a pizza man,” explained Jefferson. “I think a lot of times this world’s always focused on money, and I realize that it’s not about money. It’s about being great. And when you become a person of value, that’s when everything else flows to you.”

Jefferson had dreams of playing in the NFL after leaving Nevada early for the draft. He still holds school records for the most rushing yards and touchdowns in a single season.

“After I left Nevada and tried to do the whole NFL thing and CFL thing; there’s so many things I wish I could have done better,” continued Jefferson. “And I want to make sure anybody pursuing sports, or whatever profession they’re trying to pursue, have management over that early, so you can be great in that.”

It’s a message meant for kids, but pertinent to anyone looking to better themselves.

“When I hear somebody that read the book and is inspired by it, it makes me feel like I’m doing what’s right. I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” said Jefferson. “And that’s what it’s all about. Just getting this message out to young kids and helping them have that oversight over what they want to become.”

Jefferson used a self-publishing company for the first book, but has now started his own publishing company with this second release. Nyx & Wade Inc. is available for any aspiring writers.

‘I realized that hey, I can do this all on my own,” continued Jefferson. “And I’m super excited, because now people here locally that want to do a book or a children’s book, they can come through me and get their book published.”

You can reach Jefferson by sending an email to stefphon25@outlook.com. Both books are available now on the Barnes & Noble and Amazon websites. The latest book is called “The Adventures of Luxton - The World Changer: The Gift of Being a Doctor”.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.