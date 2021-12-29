Carson City deputies seek vehicle burglary suspects

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a pair of suspect who stole items from a pickup. The theft happened November 28 on Pine Lane near Hot Springs Road. Investigators say two men took items from a truck parked in front of a home.

The suspects were driving a Chevrolet SUV with a front panel that didn’t match the rest of the vehicle. The driver appeared to be wearing dark clothing, has a large belly and a goatee. The passenger is thinner wearing a flat billed hat, jeans and a camo style jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (775) 887-2677, Detective Sam Torres at (775) 283-7855, or Sergeant Craig Lowe at (775) 283-7815.

You can also text or call Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.