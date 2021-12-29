Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By WVUE News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans tested positive for COVID-19.

Zookeepers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge, WVUE reported.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities said the lions appear to be doing well and are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed Christmas Eve in Carson City had strange, aggressive behavior

Latest News

Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Prescott are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
Alabama couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
David Ade interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci about the latest changes to CDC guidelines.
Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’
David Ade's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Judge postpones penalty trial for Parkland school gunman