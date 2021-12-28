U.S. Highway 395 Reopened Between Gorge Road and Mammoth Lakes

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - U.S. Highway 395 has fully reopened in both directions from Gorge Road, about 12 miles north of Bishop, to the junction with State Route 203. Chain controls are still in effect. The highway remains closed from the junction with State Route 203 to the junction with State Route 182 in Bridgeport. Maintenance crews continue to work on reopening the highway when conditions permit.

Caltrans reminds everyone to remove any snow that has accumulated on top of their vehicle before driving. Make sure your vehicle is packed with traction control devices, such as snow chains. Chain control restrictions are currently in place for many parts of Mono and Inyo counties, including on U.S. 395, U.S. 6, State Route 158 South, State Route 203, State Route 182, State Route 167, and State Route 168.

Chain control restrictions are subject to change throughout the day as the storm continues to pass through our area. For the latest information on road conditions, including chain controls, please visit the Caltrans QuickMap website at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap app to your iOS or Android device. You can also call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

source: Caltrans D9 Public Information Office

