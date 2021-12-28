U.S. 50 and I-580 back open

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Interstate 580 through Washoe Valley is back open after being closed Monday by extreme weather conditions. According to NDOT, crews were able to reopen the highway between Reno and Carson City Tuesday morning after snow and wind kept drivers off the road to start the week.

Cal Trans is now reporting that U.S. 50 has reopened. Chains are required for all vehicles, expect ones with 4-wheel drive and snow tires, from 9 miles east of Placerville to Meyers. Campers, trailers and large trucks are being asked to avoid the highway between Sacramento and El Dorado counties because of a high wind advisory.

You can view the latest road conditions for Nevada at nvroads.com, and dot.ca.gov on the California side.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.