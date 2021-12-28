Advertisement

U.S. 50 and I-580 back open

NDOT camera showing the conditions on I-580 through Washoe Valley on Tuesday, December 28.
NDOT camera showing the conditions on I-580 through Washoe Valley on Tuesday, December 28.(NDOT)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Interstate 580 through Washoe Valley is back open after being closed Monday by extreme weather conditions. According to NDOT, crews were able to reopen the highway between Reno and Carson City Tuesday morning after snow and wind kept drivers off the road to start the week.

Cal Trans is now reporting that U.S. 50 has reopened. Chains are required for all vehicles, expect ones with 4-wheel drive and snow tires, from 9 miles east of Placerville to Meyers. Campers, trailers and large trucks are being asked to avoid the highway between Sacramento and El Dorado counties because of a high wind advisory.

You can view the latest road conditions for Nevada at nvroads.com, and dot.ca.gov on the California side.

