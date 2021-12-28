Tow truck company urges driver safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is a busy time for towing companies and this winter weather has impacted their services. With the freeway closures and freezing temperatures, one tow company wants to remind drivers of the importance of driving safely.

Having a plan in case you get stuck in the snow or your car breaks down is critical. A tow may take up to 6-8 hours to get to you. When driving in these winter conditions, take things slow. Tow truck drivers want to remind drivers it only takes one incident to cause some major delays. Take your time as the roads will become busy as highways eventually reopen.

Melissa Riley of Milne Towing shares how this weather is impacting business,

“It’s very dangerous. It’s kind of a blessing and a curse- the highway being shut down. It’s going to get opened back up and then our guys are going to be right back there on the side of the road with people not paying attention. Everybody can wear their hazard gear and cold weather gear. You still can’t control the way people drive,” Riley said.

Milne Towing also wants drivers to know not to overestimate their driving skills- 4-wheel drive and chains are not enough if you happen to break down. Have a plan, pack an emergency kit in your car, and drive with caution.

