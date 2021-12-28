Mt. Rose Highway reopens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The entire length of Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) is now open in both directions, with chains required for all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. However, trucks are still not allowed on the highway from Douglas Fir Drive to Incline Village.

Portions of the road between Douglas Fir Drive and Fairview Boulevard were closed since December 23 due to extreme weather conditions. According to NDOT, maintenance crews worked staggered 12-hour shifts for 24-hour snow removal through the past week, battling as much as nine feet of snow and ridge-top wind gusts of 100mph to make the highway safe for travel.

NDOT is advising drivers to continue using caution when driving along Mt. Rose Highway and not park or conduct snow recreation in roadside areas where parking is prohibited.

For the latest on road conditions, visit nvroads.com.

