Advertisement

Crash knocks out power to Reno businesses

RPD investigates a crash that knocked out power to businesses in the area of Rock Blvd. and...
RPD investigates a crash that knocked out power to businesses in the area of Rock Blvd. and Brookside Ct.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:23 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a crash that knocked out power to nearby businesses on Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, the vehicle hit a power box on Rock Boulevard near Brookside Court, which disrupted the power supply to at least 3 buildings in the area, including one owned by JSX airlines. Crews at the scene say it could take up to 4 hours to restore power to businesses.

No other vehicles were involved, and it appears that speed may have been a factor in the crash. RPD says the driver is being cited, but no information was available regarding injuries.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed Christmas Eve in Carson City had strange, aggressive behavior
Road Closed
Interstate 80 and U.S. 395 closed by winter conditions

Latest News

Mt. Rose summit during extreme weather conditions in December 2021.
Mt. Rose Highway reopens
Tow truck company urges drivers to take caution and have patience
Tow truck company urges driver safety
U.S. Highway 395 Reopened Between Gorge Road and Mammoth Lakes
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather