Crash knocks out power to Reno businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a crash that knocked out power to nearby businesses on Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, the vehicle hit a power box on Rock Boulevard near Brookside Court, which disrupted the power supply to at least 3 buildings in the area, including one owned by JSX airlines. Crews at the scene say it could take up to 4 hours to restore power to businesses.

No other vehicles were involved, and it appears that speed may have been a factor in the crash. RPD says the driver is being cited, but no information was available regarding injuries.

