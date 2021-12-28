Advertisement

Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for package thief

Carson City Sheriff's deputies are looking for this man in connection with package thefts on...
Carson City Sheriff's deputies are looking for this man in connection with package thefts on December 15, 2021.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who was reportedly seen stealing packages from a home.

Investigators say the man was seen taking packages from the porch of a home in the Winnie Lane area of Carson City on December 15. The suspect reportedly drives a white, early 2018 to 2020 Chevrolet Equinox with an unknown license plate. The Equinox was last seen driving north on N. Carson Street from Winnie Lane around 2:30 p.m. on the day of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (775) 887-2008 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

