Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for package thief
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who was reportedly seen stealing packages from a home.
Investigators say the man was seen taking packages from the porch of a home in the Winnie Lane area of Carson City on December 15. The suspect reportedly drives a white, early 2018 to 2020 Chevrolet Equinox with an unknown license plate. The Equinox was last seen driving north on N. Carson Street from Winnie Lane around 2:30 p.m. on the day of the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (775) 887-2008 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.