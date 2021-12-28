Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for package thief

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who was reportedly seen stealing packages from a home.

Investigators say the man was seen taking packages from the porch of a home in the Winnie Lane area of Carson City on December 15. The suspect reportedly drives a white, early 2018 to 2020 Chevrolet Equinox with an unknown license plate. The Equinox was last seen driving north on N. Carson Street from Winnie Lane around 2:30 p.m. on the day of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (775) 887-2008 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

