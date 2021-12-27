Snow takes Northern Nevada by storm - literally and figuratively

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All this snow has taken Northern Nevada by storm, literally and figuratively, which created fun opportunities for some, but major inconveniences for others.

“We’ve definitely seen snow like this but it’s been a while since we’ve been dumped on this bad,” said Lisa Aland who has lived in Reno for 30 years.

In Northwest Reno there were piles of snow everywhere in neighborhoods. Wind blew powder all over the place, and people had to get creative to clear their property of snow and ice.

Aland and her husband, Troy, compared the latest snow storm to floods and other storms in the 1990′s that snowed people in. The latest snowfall not as bad as those events but more substantial than dustings already seen this year.

The couple worries life will only get more hectic as people start heading back to work.

“If we keep getting the same amount of snow that’s going to be a problem,” Troy Aland said. “At my work if there’s really bad weather people don’t come. That will be a factor as well.”

Over at nearby McQueen High School parents and kids put some hills to good use and used them for sledding.

Addi Mendez and Paige Adkins think there’s no better way to spend winter break than in the snow.

“I know Mt. Rose is closed right now so it’s nice this is just a quick drive. We live right down the street. It’s a perfect hill. It’s the perfect sledding hill. It’s just super fun,” said Adkins.

Others weren’t having as much fun.

NDOT crews turned away hundreds of people at the base of Mt. Rose near Douglas Fir Drive.

Snow was so bad there the resort had to close Sunday just weeks after not having enough snow to open for the season.

That area had some of the slickest conditions but the worst area seemed to be on the way to Washoe Valley. Many drivers pulled over to chain up.

NHP and other entities directed traffic to old I-395. That detour was not great either. High winds blew snow across the road and the air making visibility tough.

The safest place to be is at home and off the roads.

If you do need to travel carry chains, drive below the speed limit, and leave enough distance between you and the car ahead of you.

