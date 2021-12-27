Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Public Transportation Survey

By Rebecca Day
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:32 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The community’s transit needs have changed over the past few years, including more people working from home and spending fewer days in the office, business downsizing, and reduced events and gatherings, leading to fewer people commuting on RTC’s fixed-route transit system.

In response to these changes, the RTC is seeking community input on the future of transit in our community as part of the 2022-2026 Transit Optimization Plan Strategies, or TOPS.

TOPS will look at all facets of RTC’s transit system and connections to other services in our region and make recommendations for how to optimize and improve RTC’s transit services.

The goal of TOPS is to improve mobility and enhance quality of life in the Washoe County metropolitan area. TOPS will recommend strategies for:

  • Providing a reliable system based on demand and workforce availability;
  • Retaining current transit riders and attracting new ones;
  • Improving customer service;
  • Leveraging and simplifying technology; and
  • Assuring RTC’s operations are financially sustainable

The community is encouraged to take a short survey to allow the RTC to gather input about the future of transit service in our community. The survey is available now through December 31: https://forms.office.com/r/pHh7sWKb00. People who take the survey and provide their phone number will receive a free 7-day RTC RIDE pass through the Token Transit app.

