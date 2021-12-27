Rescue crews search for missing Northstar skier

TRUCKEE, Cal. (KOLO) - Law enforcement and Northstar Ski Patrol are looking for a missing skier who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Day. 43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a Christmas dinner with friends after skiing at Northstar.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded and immediately dispatched additional emergency resources, including Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Nevada County Search and Rescue, and Northstar Ski Patrol. According to investigators, Angelotta’s ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift around 11:30 a.m. There was no other activity registered to his pass since that time. An emergency ping on Angelotta’s phone last showed a short call made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before his phone was turned off. Angelotta’s vehicle was also found parked in the Northstar parking lot.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports that search teams faced high avalanche danger, strong winds, whiteout flurries, frigid temperatures, and heavy snow loads while combing the mountain. The search effort was eventually called off on December 26th, and crews continue to look for Angelotta on Monday.

Angelotta recently moved to the Truckee area from Colorado in October and worked as the General Manager of the Surefoot ski shop in Northstar. He was last believed to be wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles. If anyone has spoken with or seen Angelotta since Christmas Day, they are asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 886-5375.

