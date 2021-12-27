Advertisement

Nevada men’s basketball game against SJSU postponed

(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:24 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolf Pack’s upcoming matchup against San Jose State University has been postponed. A statement from the team cited COVID-19-related concerns within the Spartans’ program as the reason for the cancelled game, which was scheduled for December 29. San Jose State is also postponing its games at Utah State (Jan. 1) and against UNLV (Jan. 5). Games that cannot be rescheduled will be declared no contests.

