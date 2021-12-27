Interstate 80 and U.S. 395 closed by winter conditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Interstate 80 remains closed from Applegate Road in Placer County to the Nevada state line. Cal Trans is advising drivers to find another route as low visibility and icy roads continue to impact travel.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol State Police, U.S. 395 through Washoe Valley also remains closed and drivers are being diverted to old 395.

Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting that Mount Rose Highway is closed from Fairview Boulevard to Douglas Fir Drive.

Crews will be working around the clock to try and get roads re-opened. For the latest conditions in Nevada, visit NDOT’s website. Click here to see updates on road closures on the California side.

I-80, SR-20 and SR-49 will remain CLOSED today due to downed trees, power lines and continued heavy snow. Crews are working around the clock to get the highways reopened. This video was taken morning on SR-20 near Bear Valley where crews report less than one lane width for travel pic.twitter.com/dXitt6wzUt — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 27, 2021

