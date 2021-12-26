Advertisement

Winter storm shuts down I-80 in Sierra, more snow on way

New snow Dec. 24, 2021, at Palisades Tahoe.
New snow Dec. 24, 2021, at Palisades Tahoe.(Kate Abraham | Kate Abraham/Palisades Tahoe)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:09 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A 70-mile stretch of I-80 in the Sierra has been shut down in a powerful winter storm that dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight and isn’t done yet.

A winter storm remains in effect there until 10 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says more snow is on its way -- 1 to 2 feet at lake level and up to another 3 feet at elevations above 7,000 feet.

Winds over ridgetops could gust in excess of 100 mph. I-80 connecting Reno to Sacramento is closed in both directions due to poor visibility from the Nevada-California state line to Colfax.

