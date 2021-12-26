Advertisement

Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled

By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:44 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -At least 20 Southwest Airlines flights into Reno were canceled Sunday. As of noon, 15 Southwest Airlines departures were canceled.

“The cancelations you are seeing in Reno are because of weather conditions,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement. “We’re working with affected Customers to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

Aha Airlines also had one flight into Reno canceled.

Nationally, hundreds of airline flights were canceled Sunday due to staffing shortages, many shortages caused by COVID-19.

