Las Vegas police chase stolen truck, find human remains

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police has announced the start of a homicide investigation Sunday after human remains were discovered inside a stolen truck.

The Law Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that they found the remains after recovering two previously stolen trucks in the aftermath of a police chase.

Agency officers arrested 57-year-old Eric Holland in connection with the chase, pending arrest warrants and subsequent investigation into an apparent homicide.

Holland was being held Sunday at the Clark County Detention Center on a homicide charge as well charges related to past warrants. A defense attorney was not available for comment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)