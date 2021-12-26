20-car pileup reported in Washoe Valley; I-80 closed all Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Treacherous driving conditions are reported through the Sierra and in western Nevada.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported a 20-car pileup on southbound U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley. Traffic will be diverted onto Old U.S. 395 at Bowers Mansion.

There were several injury accidents this morning in Washoe Valley as a storm dropped several inches of snow beginning Christmas night. The sheriff’s office reports whiteout conditions there.

Interstate 80 and U.S. 50 remain closed in the Sierra. The California Department of Transportation tweeted that I-80 will remain closed through the Sierra all day on Sunday and it will be reassessed on Monday.

Open roads have chain or snow tire requirements, although several public safety agencies in Nevada and California urge drivers to stay home unless they have to leave.

The National Weather Service reports there has been more snow in the at one Sierra weather station in the first 84 days of this snow year than in the entire snow year last year

#TrafficAlert: 🚨⚠️🥶It’s official westbound & eastbound I-80 from Colfax (@PlacerCA) to the Nevada State-line will be CLOSED🚧 today (12/26). 👷🏻‍♀️We will reassess the interstate tomorrow but no estimated time of reopening.🌨❄️🛑@NevadaCountyCA @nevadadot @CaltransHQ @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/bHnqZDvYIv — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 26, 2021

Multiple agencies including WCSO Patrol Deputies are working a 20 car pileup on southbound 395 in Washoe Valley. NDOT will be diverting traffic at Bowers Mansion. Drivers report white out conditions. If you do not need to be out and about today, please stay home. @washoecounty pic.twitter.com/clAMWGMck9 — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) December 26, 2021