20-car pileup reported in Washoe Valley; I-80 closed all Sunday

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office provided this photograph of Washoe Valley with southbound...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office provided this photograph of Washoe Valley with southbound U.S. 395 closed.(WCSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:53 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Treacherous driving conditions are reported through the Sierra and in western Nevada.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported a 20-car pileup on southbound U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley. Traffic will be diverted onto Old U.S. 395 at Bowers Mansion.

There were several injury accidents this morning in Washoe Valley as a storm dropped several inches of snow beginning Christmas night. The sheriff’s office reports whiteout conditions there.

Interstate 80 and U.S. 50 remain closed in the Sierra. The California Department of Transportation tweeted that I-80 will remain closed through the Sierra all day on Sunday and it will be reassessed on Monday.

Open roads have chain or snow tire requirements, although several public safety agencies in Nevada and California urge drivers to stay home unless they have to leave.

The National Weather Service reports there has been more snow in the at one Sierra weather station in the first 84 days of this snow year than in the entire snow year last year

