Uber driver charged with raping passenger during Vegas ride

Dawed Oumer Mekonene
Dawed Oumer Mekonene(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:54 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Uber driver is charged with raping a female passenger who police say fell asleep before waking up as she was attacked during a ride in metro Las Vegas.

Clark County jail records say 30-year-old Dawed Oumer Mekonene was arrested Tuesday and remained in jail Friday pending a Thursday court hearing on charges of sexual assault and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault.

Online court records didn’t list a defense attorney who might comment on Mekonene’s behalf about the allegations but said he’s represented by the public defender’s office. The office was closed Friday for the holiday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

