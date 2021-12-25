Uber driver charged with raping passenger during Vegas ride

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Uber driver is charged with raping a female passenger who police say fell asleep before waking up as she was attacked during a ride in metro Las Vegas.

Clark County jail records say 30-year-old Dawed Oumer Mekonene was arrested Tuesday and remained in jail Friday pending a Thursday court hearing on charges of sexual assault and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault.

Online court records didn’t list a defense attorney who might comment on Mekonene’s behalf about the allegations but said he’s represented by the public defender’s office. The office was closed Friday for the holiday.

