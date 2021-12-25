‘It feels wonderful’: Reno mom starting a new life after completing RHA program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In time for the holidays, a Reno mom is celebrating financial independence.

Katie, who asked for last name to not be released, graduated from Reno’s Housing Authority Family Self Sufficiency Program.

“It feels wonderful, said Katie. “I could’ve never done it on my own.”

Her road to independence was not an easy one. Prior to becoming an RHA client, Katie spent some time with Step 2, a local nonprofit for substance abuse.

“I was an everyday drug user,” said Katie. “I came to Reno with two rolling suitcases and a baby in my womb, and I came here for Step 2.”

For a while, her life was stable. She was active in church and going to college, until a setback happened.

“I decided to drop out and I had lost my job and things were getting pretty dark for me,” said Katie.

Fortunately, an opportunity arrived at her door.

“A flyer came to my door about the program,” said Katie.

Two years later, she completed the program with $9,700 saved, a new job and a new lease on life. No longer needing public assistance.

“The purpose of this program is to help folks kind of get control of their life again,” said Cory Fisher, director of residence services at RHA.

The Family Self Sufficiency Program (FSS) helps clients build an escrow savings account, set small goals along the way and ultimately move off the RHA rolls.

“Our workshops are resume building, career coaching, financial literacy and time management,” said Fisher. “We have workshops in just about everything that can help our clients become self sufficient.”

Money for the escrow account comes from what client’s pay for rent. In the past, some have used the money as a down payment on a house, to pay debt or buy a car.

Katie is currently a resident manager at Step 2′s transitional living, where she gets to help other women like her.

“If you can be honest and not in denial that there is a problem, there are people in this community who care and will help,” said Katie.

The program has seen some changes in the past few years, but RHA Executive Director Amy Jones says it’s a worthwhile premise. “We currently have about 75 participants enrolled in these self sufficiency programs. We love watching them grow and progress, ultimately taking charge of their own futures.”

RHA has similar programs for school-aged residents. For more information visit: https://www.renoha.org/resident-services/workforce-development/ or call 775.329.3630.

