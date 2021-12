RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Snow is in the forecast for Christmas and again Sunday night into Monday. It will be heavy at times in the mountains. Be prepared for winter driving conditions if you have to travel. Between these two systems, very windy weather is likely on Sunday. Next week looks very cold, but much quieter weather-wise. Merry Christmas! -Jeff