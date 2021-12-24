Advertisement

WCHD marks one year since administering first COVID-19 vaccines

By Freixys Casado
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:19 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On December 23 of 2020 the Washoe County Health District administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first shipment, which arrived a week prior, went to the hospitals, and the WCHD got its first shipment the following week.

The first people to receive the shots were a couple of volunteers, nurses, and some vaccination site workers.

James English is the county’s COVID-19 response operation chief. He said after months of growing cases, receiving the doses felt like taking a step forward.

“There was quite of relief and excitement,” said English. “No one was really sure how this was going to work, and of course, it was cold, it was winter and we were intending to vaccinate cars on a huge scale.”

The WCHD has now given more than 201,000 of all three vaccine types. While around 39,000 doses have been transferred to medical providers across the county and northern Nevada.

“We have worked with other agencies that didn’t receive their vaccines in a timely manner,” said English.

English adds getting to this point took a variety of approaches.

“We have really worked with Spanish media and other outlets to reach those hard-to-reach communities,” said English. “I think as we shift from our old drive-thru operations that the whole goal was to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, to now going into the community, we’re going to have a better reach across those areas.”

Although vaccine hesitancy was expected, English says how it has been politicized was surprising, as well as the inconsistency with boosters.

“We always expected a booster to come through or a routine dose to increase people’s immunity, but I fully did not expect to constantly have updated information and start adding at different time frames for the different vaccines,” said English.

He ultimately believes the coronavirus is here to stay and will continue to mutate.

As of today, 63.58% of people in Washoe County are fully vaccinated, and although that seems a lot, the virus continues to take lives. According to Washoe County COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 1,013 deaths.

To find a vaccine or booster, visit: https://covid19washoe.com/

