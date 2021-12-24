Washoe County foster families get free Christmas shopping spree

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In an effort to alleviate the financial burden felt by foster families - especially during the holidays - those in Washoe County were treated to a Christmas shopping spree, courtesy of the William N. Pennington Foundation.

The Pennington Foundation granted the county’s Human Services Agency $145,000 to be used specifically for foster parents to buy gifts. It’s the second year the local foundation has done this, with the rest of the over $300,000 grant going toward fitting foster children with essential supplies throughout the year.

“They approached us and said, ‘We want to give you this money. Here’s a few parameters but go forth and conquer’”, said Jesse Brown, supervisor of Washoe County’s Family Engagement Center. “And we did.”

Throughout December, foster families have been treated to organized shopping days to use the grant money.

“We basically swipe the county credit card hundreds of times,” said Brown. “It’s amazing.”

The funds went a long way for the Stetson family, who in October welcomed a 16-year-old boy into their home, which already includes a six, five and two-year-old.

“We were looking at jumping back into fostering maybe after the holidays,” said Zack Stetson. “My wife got the email from the county with all the kids, saw him, and said: ‘That’s my son.’”

Once they dug a little deeper, Zack and his wife Raina discovered he’d called the Sheriff’s Office himself for help.

“He made the decision for himself that he didn’t want to be homeless anymore,” said Zack. “We met him and he was the most incredibly polite young man I’ve ever run in to.”

After deciding to add him to their family, the Stetson’s made sure their new foster son had all the necessities of a teenage boy. But that tightened their Christmas budget.

Thanks to the Pennington grant, the Stetson’s were able to make his Christmas one he’ll never forget, highlighted by an item any kid wants to see next to the tree.

“We got him a bicycle. With his situation of being homeless in the past, he had multiple bicycles stolen from him,” said Zack. “Being able to replace that for him and get him something new in that sense was really gratifying and just an amazing blessing from the Pennington Foundation to be able to do that.”

The Stetson’s ultimate goal in fostering is to reunite kids with their rehabilitated biological parents. They’ve overseen a few of these emotional reconciliations, but they’re not always possible. Such is the situation with their current foster son.

“His case is likely going to be a long-term, permanency plan of him either aging out, or what he’s expressed to us that he’d like to see happen is us adopting him,” said Stetson, adding they could be “moving down that track.”

But no foster family is expected to eventually adopt. Those involved say our area just needs parents who have a little extra love to spread in their homes. At any given time, Brown says there’s between 750-900 foster children in Washoe County.

“We want those kids to feel like they are cared for, loved and cherished like every other kid in the community,” said Brown.

“Seeing families made whole is always the most amazing thing for us,” said Zack. “It’s the reason we’ll be doing this 20 years from now.”

If you’d like to get involved - or just learn more about fostering in Washoe County - visit haveaheartwashoe.us.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.