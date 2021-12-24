Advertisement

Smith Valley woman and her unique horse head to Rose Bowl Parade

By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:03 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rose is a 13-year-old Norwegian Fjord. She is not tall. She is stalky and has a thick mane that could be described as a “buzz cut”. She doesn’t look like most horses seen in Nevada.

Her ancestry goes back a long way further than the silver state by a long shot.

“Fjords are one of the oldest breeds,” says Janice Scandrett Rose’s owner and Smith Valley resident. “They can trace them back to 4000 years ago, and two thousand years ago. Two thousand years ago they bred them specifically for Fjords. They are the horse of the Vikings,” she says.

Janice says she and her husband got into the breed several years ago. Rose has Fjord friends Oskar and Mooney. They share the property.

There are only about 6,000 of Norwegian Fjord horses in this country.

Because Janice has done just about everything with Rose and has shared her adventures on social media, she was contacted by another Fjord horse owner in California to see if Janice and Rose would participate with a group of Fjord riders in the Rose Bowl Parade.

Janice and Rose leave Christmas Day. With weather conditions of icy and snowy roads in Northern Nevada, it won’t be smooth sailing in the least.

But once down in southern California Janice says she and Rose will be busy meeting fellow riders and like-horses learning a routine and preparing for the parade route.

She says she’ll sit tall in the saddle, knowing little girls everywhere will be watching.

“They are the horse of the movie “Frozen”[TR1] , says Janice of the Fjord.

Watch for Rose and Janet News Years Day in the Rose Bowl Parade.

They will be entry 34.

