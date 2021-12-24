Sheriff’s Office Celebrates 160 years of service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Saturday marks the 160th anniversary of the founding of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Its history spans the law enforcement of the old west to the technology and the challenges of the 21st century.

Sheriff Darin Balaam is reminded every day of that history. On the wall beside his desk hang the pictures of many of the 26 men who held the office before him. They’re there, he says, for a reason.

“You always need to know where you came from so when times get rough you can say ‘look how far we’ve come.”

Only the most recent of his predecessors could have imagined the changes and challenges this office has faced over those years.

Even the setting has changed. As a young cub reporter I can recall other conversations at what was then the sheriff’s quarters at the courthouse. The jail was here too. The old cells remain here unused, thanks to the construction of the present offices on Parr Boulevard with its modern detention facilities.

Local law enforcement in 1861, three years before statehood, had its challenges, but 160 years have brought new issues and new tools to confront them...

“Now we have an internationally accredited crime lab,” says the sheriff. We have four helicopters. We have horses. We have dogs. We have not only computers now, we have them in all of our patrol cars. We have radar. We have body-worn cameras. and we’re using technology to identify where crime trends are and moving our resources there.”

The job was once primarily about being tough on crime. That’s still a priority, of course, but the community is more complex and so are its problems.

Today the Washoe County Jail is, in a very real sense, the second largest mental health facility in the state. As many as 80 percent of the inmate population may be dealing with mental issues.

“How do we help them? As they are incarcerated, as they’re going through the justice system, how do we get them stabilized so that when they get out, if they’re here for a misdemeanor or charge that’s not going to send them to prison. they don’t come back?”

All of this demands new skills, more training of today’s deputies.

“We just graduated 20 new deputy sheriffs.. It’s a 22-week training course and it covers everything from deescalation to criminal law to diversity to patrol tactics.”

But for all the change, says the sheriff, the mission is the same as it was 160 years ago when the county’s first sheriff, put on that badge,

“A the end of the day its about what job did we do? how good of a job did we do keeping everyone safe in our community and making an impact?“

The sheriff’s office will celebrate the anniversary with the online release of a digital history book--’A Look Through the Ages, Celebrating 160 Years of Service.”

