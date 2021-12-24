Advertisement

Sandbags available as storms bring flooding threat

Sandbags
Sandbags(Associated Press)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:28 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The series of winter storms moving through our area could bring flooding to some places. Sandbag locations have been set up to help homeowners protect their property.

The City of Reno has sand available at three locations:

-The corporation yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row.

-The intersection of Baker Lane and Moana Lane.

-The intersection of Moya Boulevard and Red Baron Boulevard.

Washoe County has nine sandbag locations set up:

-Truckee Meadows Fire Station #440, 130 Nectar St., Lemmon Valley.

-The intersection of Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way.

-Truckee Meadows Fire Station #30, 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley.

-Truckee Meadows Fire Station #32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd., Washoe Valley.

-The intersection of Eastlake Blvd. and Gander Lane.

-Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane.

-Highland Ranch Parkway, 1 mile west of Pyramid Hwy.

-The intersection of Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane.

-The intersection of Geiger Grade and Toll Road.

