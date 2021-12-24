Power outages in western Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy reports 3,596 customers without power in Douglas County and 243 customers without power in Washoe County.

In Douglas County, the outages extend back to Thursday night. Power is expected to be restored to most by early Friday afternoon. One outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident and the causes of the other outage is under investigation.

The single largest outage in Washoe County is in Spanish Springs Valley and power is expected to be restored by noon.

