One person shot to death in Alpine County; one in custody

By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Thursday in Alpine County, the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to the Sierra Pins Mobile Home Park on California 89 about 6 miles north of Markleeville and found James Foley of Markleeville dead on the front porch from several gunshots, the sheriff’s office said.

A person identified only as a male subject was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. It’s not clear if he will be charged.

The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public.

